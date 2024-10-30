Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,449,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 54,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

