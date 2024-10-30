Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.57. 357,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,241. The firm has a market cap of $431.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

