Edge Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,271 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

GEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. 667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,317. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

