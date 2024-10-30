Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,090 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 385,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.