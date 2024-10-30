Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $423.62. 875,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $327.84 and a 12 month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

