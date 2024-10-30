Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $331.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $332.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.73.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

