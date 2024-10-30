Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 9,254 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

