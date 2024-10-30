Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.