Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $157.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.20 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

