Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $302.02 and last traded at $292.70, with a volume of 67861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 210.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

