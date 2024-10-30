Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

DPG stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

