Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.13.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
