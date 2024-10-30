Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,973,248.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,113 shares of company stock valued at $13,608,056. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

