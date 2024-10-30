Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,457 shares during the period. SiriusPoint accounts for 2.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.09% of SiriusPoint worth $100,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 54,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

