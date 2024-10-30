Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.77% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 80.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 256,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,734. The firm has a market cap of $458.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

