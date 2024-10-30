Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.