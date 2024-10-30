Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $72,296,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

