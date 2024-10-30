dogwifhat (WIF) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $364.87 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,872.07 or 1.00055953 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,767.76 or 0.99910741 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,356 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,355.978325. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.65263985 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $397,553,929.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.