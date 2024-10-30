Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 8th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance
Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. 318,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37. Dividend 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.
About Dividend 15 Split
