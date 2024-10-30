Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 8th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. 318,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37. Dividend 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

