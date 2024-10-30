Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.17. 1,021,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,170. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

