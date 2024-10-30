Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,574.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $205.90. 1,321,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.18 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

