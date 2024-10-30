Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,591,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,054,000 after acquiring an additional 315,532 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 653,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

