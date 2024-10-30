Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 109,160 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,160 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 17,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,471. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

