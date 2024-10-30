Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $891,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.