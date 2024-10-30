Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,163 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,927,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 3,086,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

