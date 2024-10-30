Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance
LCTU opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $63.99.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
