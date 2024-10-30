Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.