Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $219.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.60 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

