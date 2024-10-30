Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.50 and last traded at $116.51. Approximately 74,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 645,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
