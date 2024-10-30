dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.52 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $30,722.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

