Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $499.18 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

