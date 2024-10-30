Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 2,736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

