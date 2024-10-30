Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 4.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.