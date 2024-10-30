Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 4.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.
Shares of OCUL opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
