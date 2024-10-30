Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $196.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

