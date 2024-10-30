Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Melar Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Melar Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MACI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.