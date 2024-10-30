Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

