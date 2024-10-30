Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $506.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.72 and a fifty-two week high of $518.82. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

