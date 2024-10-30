Dell Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 98,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,687 call options.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

