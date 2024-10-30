Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53,338.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.5% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of Deere & Company worth $356,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.23. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

