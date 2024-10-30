DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $17.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. 3,294,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

