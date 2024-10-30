Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dave Price Performance
NASDAQ DAVEW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
