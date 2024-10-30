Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dave Price Performance

NASDAQ DAVEW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Dave alerts:

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.