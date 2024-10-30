Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $208.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52 week low of $178.00 and a 52 week high of $230.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.62.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

