DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.34 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,731,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

