Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 724,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Danone Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 2,243,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,468. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.
About Danone
