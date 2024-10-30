Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 724,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 2,243,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,468. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Get Danone alerts:

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.