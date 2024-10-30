CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $285.73 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $308.63. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.62.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

