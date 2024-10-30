Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $414.04 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

