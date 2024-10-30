CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.99. CTP has a 52-week low of C$14.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.99.

About CTP

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

