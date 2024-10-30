CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $440.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

