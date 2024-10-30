CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.94 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.68 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

