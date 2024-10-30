Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
CRT stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.52.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
